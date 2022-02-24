Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24) and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 6am in Moscow, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

He went on to denounce what he called a "genocide" orchestrated by Ukraine in the country's east, as well as NATO's aggressive policy towards Russia.

"For this, we will strive to achieve demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine," said Putin, promising to bring "to court those who have committed many crimes, responsible for the bloodshed of civilians, including Russian citizens".

The Russian leader addressed the Ukrainian military, calling on soldiers to "lay down your arms", before issuing an assurance that they could "leave the battlefield without hindrance".

He said that he did not want an "occupation" of Ukraine, but its "demilitarisation".

Putin then addressed those "who would try to interfere with us ... they must know that the response of Russia will be immediate and will lead to consequences that you have never known before".

"I am sure that the soldiers and officers of Russia will fulfil their duty with courage," he said, adding "the security of the country is guaranteed".

"All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine."

The Russian leader did not specify the scope of the military operation, or whether it would be limited to eastern Ukraine.

Putin's comments come after the United States said Russia had stationed nearly 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and after Russian-backed separatists appealed to him for military help against what they said was growing Ukrainian aggression.

Kyiv has denied any such aggression.