World

Russia's Putin, Pakistan's Khan discuss Afghanistan: Kremlin
Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 23, 2021. (Photo US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS)

26 Aug 2021 04:06AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 04:06AM)
MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Afghanistan in a phone call and formation of a government, which would take into account the interests of all groups in the population, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The importance of promoting intra-Afghan dialogue, which would facilitate creation of an inclusive government, was underscored during the talk, it said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that

Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan were interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan.

Source: Reuters

