Russia’s Putin to visit India in December

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to India in December, the Kremlin said on Friday (Aug 29), as ties between the countries deepen amid pressure from the United States over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Putin will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a regional summit in China on Monday to discuss “preparation for the December visit”, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s increased imports of Russian oil, part of Washington’s campaign to squeeze Moscow’s revenues and push it to end its war in Ukraine.

Energy exports remain a key source of income for Russia’s state budget, while Moscow has also long been one of India’s top arms suppliers, with ties dating back to the Soviet era.

Ukraine’s Western allies have sought to choke Russia’s export earnings since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. But Moscow has managed to redirect much of its oil sales to India and China, ensuring billions of dollars continue to flow into its coffers.

India has defended its oil imports, saying they were necessary after traditional supplies were diverted to Europe following the start of the conflict.

Putin has drastically curtailed his foreign travel since the invasion, after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. India is not a party to the ICC and is therefore not obliged to detain him.