Russia's record COVID-19 death toll persists
A seller waits for customers as protective masks and gloves are displayed in a kiosk in Moscow, Russia, on Nov 18, 2021. (Photo: AP)

20 Nov 2021 09:43PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 09:43PM)
MOSCOW: Russia's record high COVID-19 death toll persisted for a second straight day on Saturday (Nov 20), as the number of new infections declined.

The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths, matching Friday's tally.

The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases.

The daily new infections in recent weeks appear to have a downward trend but still remain higher than during previous surges of the virus.

The latest surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates and lax public attitudes toward taking precautions.

About 40 per cent of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though the country approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine months before most of the world.

In total, the coronavirus task force has reported nearly 9.3 million confirmed infections and 262,843 COVID-19 deaths, by far the highest death toll in Europe.

Some experts believe the true figure is even higher.

Reports by Russia’s statistical service, Rosstat, that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality.

They say 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities.

Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalised.

Source: AP/ad

