Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure

CHURAPCHA, Russia: The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs.

Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost on which everything is built.

"There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building," said Alexey Maslakov, a scientist at Moscow State University.

Homes are becoming separated from sinking earth. Pipelines and storage facilities are under threat. Roads are increasingly in need of repair.

As Russia warms 2.8 times faster than the global average, the melting of Siberia's long-frozen tundra is releasing greenhouse gases that scientists fear could frustrate global efforts to curb climate-warming emissions.

With permafrost covering 65 per cent of Russia's landmass, the costs are already mounting.

Russia could face 7 trillion roubles (US$97 billion) in infrastructure damage by 2050 if the rate of warming continues, said Mikhail Zheleznyak, director of Yakutsk's Melnikov Permafrost Institute.

The bumpy landscape around Churapcha, located some 5,000km east of Moscow, resembles giant sheets of bubble wrap in places where ice wedges inside the ground have melted, causing the ground to crumble, sag or cave in altogether.

"Roads, electric power supply lines, gas pipelines, oil pipelines - all linear structures respond primarily to the warming climate and its impact on the permafrost," said Alexander Fyodorov, deputy director of the Permafrost Institute.

'WE HAVE TO ADAPT'

Built in the 1960s and 1970s as Soviet Russia expanded into the Arctic, many buildings in the far north and far east were constructed with the assumption that the permafrost - frozen for millennia - was sturdy and would never thaw.

Apartment blocks sit atop stilts driven metres into the ground.

Churapcha, with a population of 10,000, saw its airport closed in the 1990s because of the melt, scientists say.

Over the years, the once-smooth runway has become a mottled field that looks more like a dragon's back, as the ground sinks and the ice melts. Eventually, the area could become a lake, according to scientists.