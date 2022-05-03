Russia's top general visited Ukraine front: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, visited the Donbas front in the Ukraine war last week, a Pentagon official said Monday (May 2), but reports that he was injured in a Ukrainian attack could not be confirmed.

"What we can confirm is that we know that for several days last week he was in the Donbas," a senior US defense official told journalists.

"We don't believe that he's still there - that he has left and he's back in Russia," the official said.

"We cannot confirm reports that he was injured."

According to reports citing Ukraine officials, on Saturday Ukraine forces shelled a command center in Izium, where Gerasimov, chief of general staff of the Russian armed forces, visited to meet with top field commanders.

But he had apparently left the site before the shelling took place.

Gerasimov was believed to be touring the front to better understand field conditions and rally his troops as Russian forces, after failing to capture Kyiv in the north, attempt to take control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of the east.