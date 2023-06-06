Russia's Wagner boss scoffs at Moscow claims it inflicted huge Ukraine losses

Moscow said on Tuesday (Jun 6) it had thwarted another major offensive by Ukraine in Donetsk, destroying military equipment and inflicting huge personnel losses, a statement that the powerful head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group dismissed as "absurd science fiction".

Russia's defence ministry said that its forces had repelled Ukraine's second major offensive in two days, destroying, among other military equipment, eight main battle Leopard tanks supplied to Ukraine by its Western allies and 109 armoured vehicles.

It also said that total Ukrainian losses amounted to 1,500 troops.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv about Russia's assertions and Reuters was not able to verify the claims. Both sides have often made claims of inflicting heavy human losses on each other which could not be independently verified.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group spent months fighting in Bakhmut and who has frosty relations with Moscow, cast doubt on the defence ministry statement, however.