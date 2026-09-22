First charges brought in UK for Rwanda genocide

LONDON: Prosecutors said Monday (Sep 21) they had brought the first-ever charges in the UK against a man for his alleged role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, after a complex seven-year investigation.



Vincent Brown, 65, was arrested and charged on Monday with one count of being an ancillary to genocide and six offences of aiding crimes against humanity in Rwanda, prosecutors and the London police said.



"He is alleged to have directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others" against the Tutsi, said Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's special crime and counter terrorism division, in the first ever such charges in the UK.



Some 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were beaten, shot, or hacked to death with machetes in 100 days of slaughter.



"This is the first time charges relating to the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda have been brought in the United Kingdom," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.



A number of other countries have previously prosecuted suspects in the Rwandan genocide.



Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.



Brown was formerly from Kigali in Rwanda, but has been living in the Islington area of London.



UK media said Monday he was a Rwandan national, but AFP reported in 2006 that he had become a British citizen.