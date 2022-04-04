Sacramento police say there were 'multiple' shooters in violence that left six dead

SACRAMENTO: Sacramento police said on Sunday (Apr 3) that multiple shooters were involved in early morning violence in which six people were killed and 12 were wounded but the suspects remain at large.

Police Chief Kathy Lester provided no information about any suspects or the motive for the shooting, a few blocks from the state capitol, as bars began to close and revelers poured onto the streets.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting, and we have confirmed there were multiple shooters," Lester told a news conference.

Lester said there were three men and three women among those killed. She did not identify any of the victims.

President Joe Biden said the United States was once again mourning a community hurt by gun violence and he called on Congress to pass stricter gun legislation.

"Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," Biden said in a statement.