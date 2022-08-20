Safety concerns loom as writers show public support for Rushdie

NEW YORK: Under the watch of counterterrorism officers and police in tactical gear, hundreds of people gathered in front of the New York Public Library on Friday (Aug 19) to show support for Salman Rushdie, the author stabbed multiple times at a literary event a week ago.

Irish novelist Colum McCann, British writer Hari Kunzru and others read passages from Rushdie's works from the top of the flagship library branch's steps off Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Below, at a distance enforced by organisers, a crowd of about 400 people gathered to listen, breaking out into a chant of "Stand with Salman" when the event concluded.

Some held signs depicting Rushdie and quoting him saying, "If we are not confident of our freedom, then we are not free."

Police say Rushdie was attacked by a 24-year-old New Jersey man who rushed a stage and stabbed the writer in the neck and torso at a literary festival in western New York last week. Rushdie, who was rushed to a hospital, survived.

There were no bag checks or metal detectors to screen for weapons ahead of the appearance by Rushdie, who had been living under a death sentence for 33 years.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

"I hope this is a wake-up call that people like Salman, who are fearless, who write things as they see them, who are not afraid to speak the truth as they view it, really are in danger," said PEN America Chief Executive Suzanne Nossel. The nonprofit free-expression and human rights group helped organise the event.

Attendees spoke of their worries for themselves and other writers following the attack.

"We're all in danger. And some of us are more overtly in danger than the rest," Iranian-American author Roya Hakakian said in an interview.