Survivor of rare rapid-ageing disease progeria dies at 28

MILAN: Sammy Basso, who was the longest-living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday (Oct 6).

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson–Gilford syndrome (HGPS), causes people to age rapidly, leading them to appear older than they are, with a reduced quality of life and a life expectancy of only 13.5 years without treatment, the association's website said.

It affects one in every 8 million people born, and has a worldwide incidence of one in every 20 million.