Shooting at San Diego mosque leaves five dead, including two suspects

SAN DIEGO: Two teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday (May 19) at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, before the two suspects were found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

All of the children who were attending a day school that is part of the mosque complex - the largest in San Diego county - were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted shortly before 12 noon PDT (7pm GMT, 3am Singapore time), according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Wahl said the FBI was called in to assist the investigation of the incident, which the police chief said authorities were treating as a hate crime, although no motive for the gun violence has been suggested.

The attack came the week before the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice and the annual Haj pilgrimage of Islamic faithful to the holy site of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

"We have never experienced a tragedy like this before," said Taha Hassane, the imam and director of the Islamic Center, speaking to reporters. "It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship."

Scores of law enforcement officers called to the Islamic Center encountered the bodies of three men shot dead outside the building, including a security guard who Wahl credited with likely having helped prevent further bloodshed.

A short time later, police discovered the bodies of two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, in a vehicle in the middle of a street, dead from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the chief said at an afternoon news conference.