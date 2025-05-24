Pilot, all 5 passengers killed in San Diego plane crash

SAN DIEGO: The six people onboard a small plane that crashlanded in a California neighborhood amid dense fog were all killed, according to investigating authorities.

The Cessna 550 Citation, which federal records show belonged to music agent Dave Shapiro, struck a power line before plummeting into a residential area of San Diego at 3.47am (6.47pm, Singapore time) on Thursday (May 22), according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

"The pilot and passengers were fatally injured," NTSB investigator Dan Baker told a press conference on Friday. He added that no one on the ground had been seriously hurt.

While Baker did not specify the number of fatalities, the US Federal Aviation Administration previously said the private plane had six people onboard.

The San Diego County medical examiner's office named three of the victims as Shapiro, 42, Emma Huke, 25, and Celina Kenyon, 36.

Music veteran Shapiro was a co-founder of Sound Talent Group, which has represented artists including Sum 41 and Vanessa Carlton.

The company told US media that two other members of its staff, booking assistants Huke and Kendall Fortner, were also killed in the crash.

"We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted," Sound Talent Group said in a statement.