San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco's mayor on Friday (Dec 17) declared a state of emergency in a downtown district reeling from a severe spike in fatal drug overdoses driven mainly by fentanyl.

The Tenderloin neighborhood, just south of tourist and shopping hotspot Union Square, has emerged as the city's epicenter of an opioid crisis that has surged across the nation.

"We are losing over two people a day to drug overdoses, mostly to fentanyl, and mostly in the Tenderloin and SoMa," said city supervisor Matt Haney, referring to a neighbouring central district.

"This is a public health emergency demanding a crisis level response, with massive urgency, coordination, and determination to confront this epidemic."

Drug overdoses in San Francisco have risen sharply since the mid-2010s as highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl infiltrated the city.