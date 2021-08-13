San Francisco mandates COVID-19 vaccines for indoor businesses as US schools fight to require masks

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco announced on Thursday (Aug 12) that proof of full vaccination would be required for entry to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, aiming to curb a new wave of COVID-19 infections that has prompted public health mandates across the country.

San Francisco, which launches its mandate on Aug 20, is the second major city to issue a sweeping vaccine requirement for indoor businesses after New York, which only requires proof of one vaccination dose.

The vaccine mandates in two liberal cities have come as schools in some conservative states are fighting to require masks, going against their Republican governors' orders.

The board of Houston's public schools was expected to vote on Thursday to defy a state ban on mask mandates, joining other districts in Texas and Florida requiring face coverings in classrooms to fight a surge of COVID-19 infections, despite threats from state leadership.

The measure is likely to pass, with a majority of board members expressing support for requiring masks in schools, the Houston Chronicle reported.

As the start of the academic year coincides with a dire new wave of COVID-19 cases, schools have quickly become the focal point of the nation's political fight over masking and vaccine mandates. In Virginia, where some school districts had said they would not require masks, Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, issued an order on Thursday requiring face coverings in indoor school settings.

Florida has threatened to withhold the salaries of school officials who require masks, a move that has escalated tension between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and the administration of US President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The White House is considering reimbursing Florida school officials if DeSantis, who is widely seen as weighing a potential 2024 challenge for the presidency, follows through on his threat.