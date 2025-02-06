Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

ATHENS: A fresh series of quakes hit the Aegean island of Santorini early on Thursday (Feb 6), part of an unprecedented seismic wave that has baffled scientists and led to a mass exodus of residents.

Seven successive tremors measuring over 4.0 magnitude were recorded in the early morning by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, Greece's leading authority on earthquake analysis.

This was after a 5.2 quake, the strongest so far since the weekend, was recorded on Wednesday evening.

Experts have so far been unable to give a definitive estimate on when the seismic activity will end, but stress that it is unprecedented.

"The intensity is falling but has not yet stabilised," the institute's research director Athanassios Ganas told state TV channel ERT.

"We're at the halfway point," the institute's deputy director Vassilis Karastathis told the station.

The institute on Thursday said over 6,000 tremors had been recorded in the area near the islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi and Ios since Jan 26.

Over 11,000 residents and seasonal workers have left Santorini since the weekend by sea and air, with operators adding extra flights and ferries.