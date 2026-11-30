SAN FRANCISCO: SpaceX on Sunday (Nov 29) rejected reporting that Iran used Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, claiming the story from the Washington Post was "patently false".

"To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened," the rocket-maker said in a post on X.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

Musk also was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

A classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink, according to the Post.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The US Defense Department said in a statement to Reuters that it "is not aware of the report to the (office of the defense secretary) pertaining to this subject.”

SpaceX also said the outlet published the report despite being told "weeks ago" that their story was false.