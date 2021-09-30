Former British police officer given life sentence for murder of London woman Sarah Everard

LONDON: A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday (Sep 30) for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women.

Judge Adrian Fulford told Wayne Couzens, 48, his offences were "grotesque", after he snatched Sarah Everard off the streets of south London in March.

Everard's disappearance sparked one of Britain's most high-profile missing persons investigations and protests calling for better safety for women in public spaces.

Sentencing him at the Old Bailey in central London, the judge called Couzens' actions "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal" and said his victim was "wholly blameless".

"The misuse of a police officer's role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious ideological cause," he added.

Couzens abducted Everard, 33, in a hire car as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on Mar 3. Her body was found in woodland around 80km away in southeast England.

A post-mortem concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.