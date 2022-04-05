Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

WASHINGTON: Satellite photographs released on Monday (Apr 4) appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple corpses after Russian troops withdrew.

"High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected over Bucha, Ukraine (northwest of Kyiv) verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks," Maxar Technologies spokesman Stephen Wood said Monday in a statement.

The New York Times published an analysis of close-ups of Bucha's Yablonska street, and concluded - after comparing it with video footage from Apr 1 and 2 of dead bodies along the street - that many had been there since at least three weeks ago, when Russian forces were in control of the town.

AFP photographers entered Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday and directly confirmed the presence of about 20 bodies - all in civilian clothing, some with their hands bound - in scenes that have sparked global revulsion, and accusations of war crimes.