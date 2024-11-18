Satellite photos show Russia plans to expand missile production, researcher says

WASHINGTON: Satellite images shows major expansions at five complexes where Russia has made solid-fuel missile engines, indicating the Kremlin plans to significantly boost missile production as it pursues its war in Ukraine, according to a European researcher.

Fabian Hinz, a Berlin-based researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a global security think tank, identified the complexes using Russia media reports and declassified Cold War-era CIA documents that listed facilities where the Soviet Union produced solid-fuel missile engines.

The sites are in the Altai Republic in Siberia, Rostov in southern Russia, outside Moscow and St Petersburg, and in Perm, in western Russia.

Satellite photos taken by Maxar Technologies in July, September and October, reviewed by Reuters, show cleared vegetation and extensive new construction next to buildings that Hinz identified as solid-fuel research and production facilities at the five complexes. Following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered increased funding to expand defence production.

"Satellite imagery suggests that solid-propellant rocket motor-production capacity appears to be one focus of this effort," Hinz wrote in his report, which was published in Military Balance Plus, an IISS blog.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment. Putin's government plans to hike spending on national defence next year to 6.3 per cent of gross domestic product, the highest level since the Cold War.

An NSC spokesperson declined to confirm whether the United States was aware of the expansions but said that the US would be applying additional sanctions on Russian entities and financial institutions to curb its ability to produce defence material.

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.