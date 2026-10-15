Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia could be postponed but 'no hurry' to decide: AFC

ZURICH: The Asian Cup scheduled for January in Saudi Arabia could be moved back a year to 2028 "if we need to", the continent's top football official said, following a series of Houthi attacks on the country.



But AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa also said they were in "no hurry" to make a decision over Asia's premier football tournament.



The 2027 Asian Cup is supposed to kick off on Jan 7 in the Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar.



The kingdom has in recent days come under sustained attack in a dramatic escalation in the war with the Iran-backed Houthi group.



"We can wait until the end of November," the Asian Football Confederation president told reporters in Zurich on Wednesday (Oct 14) about a decision on the fate of the Asian Cup.



"Things can change very quickly for better or worse in the region and it is a question of seeing what happens," he added.



"If we need to make a decision then we will, but we could move back a year to 2028 if we need to."



"But at the moment we are monitoring the situation and everything is on schedule."



Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr saw their Asian Champions League match delayed by an hour on Monday after the Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted a missile fired towards Riyadh.



Three matches in Saudi domestic football, including one involving Al Nassr, were this week postponed.