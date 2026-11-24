WHY OIL IS STILL KING

The regional war that began in February caused widespread economic fallout.



Iran has sought to block commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz waterway, a vital conduit for shipments of crude and gas, and its Houthi allies in Yemen have targeted Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and shipping.



The International Monetary Fund has forecast a 3.3 per cent drop in Saudi GDP this year, compared with 4.6 per cent growth in 2025.



Oil revenues were 446.3 billion riyals (US$119 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, 52 per cent of public income, according to the finance ministry.



"This war is going to push them to rely more heavily and for longer on oil exports, given that it has really targeted some of the key sectors that Saudi Arabia wanted to really bolster" such as tourism, aviation and hospitality, said Anna Jacobs, security analyst at the Arab Gulf States Institute.



"I'm really not surprised that they would be more aggressive this year in resisting language (about) curbing the use of fossil fuels," she added.



Riyadh's stated approach to climate change is to work on reducing emissions rather than abandoning certain energy sources.



"What unites us is the goal, and not necessarily the path to reach it," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at COP31.



Riyadh's focus on carbon capture and storage is criticised by many climate advocates, who say the approach is costly and ineffective.