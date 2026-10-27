Egypt parliament authorises military support to Saudi Arabia

CLOSE ALLY

Riyadh is one of Cairo's strongest allies, and a key financial backer of Sisi's administration since the former army chief ousted Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.



In his speech on Saturday, Sisi said it was "inconceivable" for Cairo to stand by as Riyadh's security and stability were threatened.



The Houthis' unprecedented attacks on the kingdom and a blockade on its oil threaten two of Egypt's largest sources of foreign currency: the Suez Canal and foreign remittances.



Along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt is hardest hit by disruptions through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern gateway to its Suez Canal, revenues from which have not recovered since Houthi attacks began in 2023.



Remittances from Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia - which hosts the largest number of Egyptians outside the country - netted Cairo US$12 billion last fiscal year, more than Suez Canal revenues at their record high in 2023.



In 2015, Egypt joined the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, contributing naval and air forces and deploying warships to the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.