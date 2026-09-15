Saudi Arabia vows to respond 'firmly' to Houthi attacks

SANAA, Yemen: Saudi Arabia vowed on Tuesday (Sep 15) to respond "firmly" to attacks by Yemen's Houthis, after the Iran-backed fighters wounded 13 people in the kingdom in an assault using ballistic missiles and drones.

The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea.

They seized control of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait last week, which has become vital as the wider US-Iran war chokes the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis have also targeted the oil infrastructure of Saudi Arabia, the world's leading crude exporter, pushing oil prices above the US$100 threshold.

A Houthi strike in western Yemen on Monday killed eight government soldiers, according to two military sources.

The group also claimed a new large-scale attack using "dozens of ballistic missiles and drones" against King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia.

A Khamis Mushait resident told AFP he heard "intense blasts" which left fires burning for a "long time".

"Honestly, we couldn't sleep at all."

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Saudi civil defence issued air-raid alerts in six regions, before lifting them.

The Riyadh-led coalition confirmed on Tuesday there had been missile and drone attacks the previous day on Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif, reporting 13 civilians wounded and damage to seven houses and two vehicles.

Saudi Arabia responded with more than 50 strikes, as it had the day before, according to the Houthis.

The coalition said it would deal with the attacks "firmly to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom" and would take "all necessary operational measures to deter this ... hostile and extremist approach".

While Saudi Arabia has conducted dozens of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas, it has failed so far to deter the fighters' lightning offensive.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was expected to hold talks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday.

US media reported last week that President Donald Trump had rejected a personal request from the Saudi crown prince to intervene in the war.