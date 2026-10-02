Saudi coalition accuses Houthis of drone attack on Madinah

RIYADH: Yemen's Houthis struck an electricity distribution station in the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday (Oct 1), sparking strong condemnation from several Muslim countries.
The pro-Iranian fighters, who control Sanaa and Yemen's Red Sea coastline, have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia since the start of the kingdom's intervention in Yemen's civil war in 2015, although attacks on Islam's holy cities are rare.
Riyadh, which backs the internationally recognised Yemeni government, had already accused the Houthis in mid-September of carrying out a drone attack against Mecca, a claim denied by the group.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said a drone struck the Taibah electricity distribution station at 5.11am (10.11am, Singapore time) on Sep 29.
"The investigation and evidence gathered by the competent authorities have confirmed the involvement of the Terrorist Houthi Militia in planning and executing this cowardly terrorist act, based on after action review and the wreckage of the drone used," he said in a statement.
The coalition said one power transformer was taken out of service without affecting the wider electricity network.
Al-Maliki said the facility supplied electricity to the Prophet's Mosque and characterised the incident as "a continuation of this extremist militia's attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques".
On Thursday, a senior Houthi official again denied any responsibility for attacks on the holy sites, according to Houthi media.
Madinah is the burial place of the Prophet Mohammed and home to the Prophet's Mosque, making it one of Islam's holiest sites alongside Mecca.
Türkiye strongly condemned the alleged attack and voiced support for Saudi Arabia.
"We strongly condemn the Houthis' attack on civilian infrastructure" in Madinah, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"These provocative attacks, which threaten Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security and target the sacred values of the Islamic world, must cease immediately and unconditionally."
Sudan also reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and support for efforts to protect the kingdom's security and holy sites.
Sudan said the "attack is a continuation of the Houthi militia's pattern of targeting Islamic holy sites and provoking the sentiments of Muslims worldwide".
Türkiye. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by a mutual defence pact signed in August in Mecca.
Islamabad and Ankara have so far yet to act against the strikes carried out by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia.