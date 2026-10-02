Saudi coalition accuses Houthis of drone attack on Madinah

RIYADH: Yemen's Houthis struck an electricity distribution station in the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday (Oct 1), sparking strong condemnation from several Muslim countries.

The pro-Iranian fighters, who control Sanaa and Yemen's Red Sea coastline, have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia since the start of the kingdom's intervention in Yemen's civil war in 2015, although attacks on Islam's holy cities are rare.

Riyadh, which backs the internationally recognised Yemeni government, had already accused the Houthis in mid-September of carrying out a drone attack against Mecca, a claim denied by the group.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said a drone struck the Taibah electricity distribution station at 5.11am (10.11am, Singapore time) on Sep 29.

"The investigation and evidence gathered by the competent authorities have confirmed the involvement of the Terrorist Houthi Militia in planning and executing this cowardly terrorist act, based on after action review and the wreckage of the drone used," he said in a statement.

The coalition said one power transformer was taken out of service without affecting the wider electricity network.

Al-Maliki said the facility supplied electricity to the Prophet's Mosque and characterised the incident as "a continuation of this extremist militia's attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques".

On Thursday, a senior Houthi official again denied any responsibility for attacks on the holy sites, according to Houthi media.