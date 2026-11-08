Riyadh financial district targeted, Aramco tower damaged

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Sunday (Nov 8) that an Aramco building in Riyadh was targeted during an attempted attack by Yemen's Houthis.

The ministry said in a statement that "an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack today", adding that falling shrapnel caused minor damage to the building, "with no injuries or fatalities reported".

A 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running conflict fell apart in July, and Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, with the Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.

The King Abdullah Financial District is one of the most visible manifestations of the kingdom's ongoing economic and social reforms drive, with towering glass skyscrapers, high-end retail outlets and green spaces dotting the area.

Targeting the district would mark a major escalation in the kingdom's fight with the Houthis.

The area is also home to residential housing and a large metro station with heavy commuter traffic during the morning rush hour.

Multiple floors of the Aramco tower appeared to have sustained damage, said another witness, with glass shattered and damage to part of the tower's facade visible.