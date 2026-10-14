Saudi Arabia says Houthi attacks sparked Aramco fire, wounded 4 in Riyadh

SANAA: Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that an attack on an Aramco building in the kingdom's east sparked a "limited fire" and that debris from intercepted Houthi missiles wounded four people in the capital Riyadh.

It came hours after the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted several missiles on Tuesday evening, including over Riyadh.

A Saudi energy ministry official said an administrative building belonging to oil giant Aramco in Dhahran was struck on Tuesday evening, resulting in a "limited fire" but "no casualties or fatalities".

Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that four people - two women, a man and a child - were wounded by debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles in the capital and that 15 homes were damaged.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition struck oil sites across western Yemen, in response to the deadliest attack on the kingdom's soil in years.

The strikes in Yemen's Sanaa and the western provinces of Dhamar and Saada targeted facilities used to "supply the war effort" by the Houthis to "threaten the kingdom, Yemen, the southern Red Sea and waterways", coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X.

A powerful explosion then rang out in the Saudi capital, with a phone alert sent to residents saying "the city of Riyadh is facing a hostile aerial threat".

While walking down a major avenue in Riyadh, a witness told AFP he "saw a projectile cutting across the sky" above a mall, saying it left "a yellowish trail of light followed by a trail of smoke. Then, we heard an explosion".

"People were calm; no one was speaking. We were scared and all looking up at the sky," he added, requesting anonymity.

After Houthi strikes on Saudi airports and energy sites in recent days, the coalition issued its first evacuation order in the Yemeni capital since the war flared in July, before attacking the Yemen Petroleum Company facility on Sanaa's outskirts.

An AFP correspondent in Sanaa reported an explosion, while a breaking news alert on the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel said "Saudi aggression" targeted the oil firm.