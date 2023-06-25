Huge crowds circle Kaaba as Haj begins in Saudi heat

MECCA: Vast crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims walked solemn circles around the Kaaba, the black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque, on Sunday (Jun 25) as the biggest Haj pilgrimage in several years began in the heat of the Saudi summer.

Islam's holiest site is expected to host more than 2 million worshippers from 160 countries during the annual rites that could break attendance records, with 1.6 million foreigners already there by late Friday.

"This year, we will witness the largest Haj pilgrimage in history," if things go according to plan, predicted an official with the Saudi ministry of Haj and umrah.

"The numbers will exceed 2.5 million pilgrims," added the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak with the press.

The Haj began early on Sunday with the "tawaf" - the circumambulation of the Kaaba, the large cubic structure draped in black cloth with gold trimmings that millions of Muslims pray towards every day.

"I am living the most beautiful days of my life," said Abdel-Azim, a 65-year-old Egyptian, as he performed the ritual. "The dream has come true," added the retiree, who had saved up for 20 years to pay the US$6,000 fee to take part.

The Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.

A series of rites are completed over four days in Mecca and its surroundings in the west of oil-rich Saudi Arabia.