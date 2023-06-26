'Heat of hell': Saudi sun challenges haj pilgrims

MECCA: Mobile phones are overheating and the pavement feels like a frying pan but for Abdul al-Assad, intense desert heat is all part of the haj pilgrimage in summertime Saudi Arabia.

Even with temperatures hitting 46 degrees Celsius, the 48-year-old Briton said the hardship only heightened his experience.

"If it was easy, it would be too easy," said Assad, a real estate agent, in Mecca, Islam's holiest city.

"The whole purpose is that you perform it in the way the Prophet (Muhammad) did, in the way that you appreciate what you have," he told AFP, his face reddened by the sun.

However, global warming has made Saudi's desert climate even hotter in recent years, probably exceeding the temperatures of the Prophet Muhammad's time about 1,400 years ago.

Average summer temperatures in the oil-rich kingdom have risen by 2.5 degrees Celsius in the last four decades due to climate change, said Karim Elgendy, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

"Maximum summer temperatures of 50 degrees could become an annual occurrence by the end of the century," he told AFP.

"Humidity is also expected to rise making those future outdoor conditions very difficult to mitigate."