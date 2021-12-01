Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron COVID-19 case in the Gulf

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant was likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places.

The Saudi ministry urged people to complete their vaccination and ordered travellers to respect self-isolation and testing rules.

Saudi Arabia last week halted flights from seven southern African countries, mirroring similar moves by other governments, but travel links with North Africa have remained unaffected.

Omicron was first reported on Nov 24 in southern Africa, where infections have risen steeply. It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

Japan on Monday joined Israel and Morocco in saying it would completely close its borders.