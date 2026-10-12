Saudi Arabia faces new missile and drone fire after major attacks on airports

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it was facing a new barrage of incoming fire on Monday (Oct 12) and that Riyadh airport would remain shut for now, days after Saturday's deadly missile strike on a departure terminal that was claimed by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis.

Incoming drones and missiles were reported by the Saudi-led coalition backing government forces in Yemen, though there was no immediate news of whether they were intercepted.

The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week as part of a rapidly escalating conflict that has spilt over from the wider regional conflagration between the United States and Iran.

Those attacks have shut down parts of Saudi airspace, suspending operations at Riyadh airport, and largely emptying the skies over the capital even as the city hosts a major energy conference.

Saudi Arabia now faces a nightmare predicament, having re-entered Yemen's civil war to push the Houthis from the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait oil route and stop the group making further gains after its sudden advances in September.

With the Yemeni forces Riyadh supports having made some gains against the Houthis around Bab el-Mandeb but still on the back foot on other fronts, Yemeni military sources said any pressure on the Houthis could take time to pay off.

Saudi Arabia's long-time regional rival Iran offered to mediate between its Houthi allies and the kingdom.

"We have repeatedly expressed our readiness to help facilitate dialogue between the parties," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.

Meanwhile, despite intensified Saudi airstrikes against the group, including what Yemeni television said were hits on al-Jawf province on Monday, the Houthis show no sign of letting up their own barrage of attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

The group has repeatedly threatened to target airports and airspace, as well as Saudi oil installations that provide the engine for the kingdom's economy and its ambitious development plans.