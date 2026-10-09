Saudi Arabia says three killed at airport as Yemen war expands

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Friday (Oct 9) that three people including a pilot were killed in attacks on Riyadh's international airport the day before, after Yemen's Houthis claimed a series of attacks targeting the facility.

The conflict between the Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed government has spilt over into the kingdom, with the Iran-backed fighters staging repeated attacks on Saudi targets since launching a lightning offensive just across the border.

In addition to seizing large swathes of territory along the Red Sea coast in Yemen, the Houthis have used missiles and drones to attack Saudi transport hubs, oil facilities and other civilian targets in the world's largest crude exporter.

The Saudi civil aviation authority said two attacks on Thursday on the Saudi capital's airport and a Saudia Airlines plane there "resulted in the martyrdom of three citizens".

The national flag carrier confirmed the death of the aircraft's captain, expressing "profound sadness".

The Riyadh attacks forced diplomats stationed there to shelter in place and international schools to take safety measures, as explosions echoed across the city on Thursday.

Numerous flights at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport were delayed or cancelled, and the kingdom's civil defence agency said missile "interception debris" had damaged a kindergarten and a medical complex in the city.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree on Friday appeared to suggest that planes would need to seek the group's permission to fly in or out of the transit hub.

"Humanitarian flights to and from Riyadh Airport will be permitted for all flights authorised" by a Houthi coordinating body in Sanaa, he wrote on X.

"ADVANCES ARE LIMITED"

Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government forces it supports have struggled to reverse the Houthis' advance, despite a counter-offensive aimed at recapturing territory including the area around the Bab el-Mandeb strait, which is crucial to global shipping.

While a Saudi diplomat said on Friday that Riyadh-backed forces had successfully retaken the area, a military source on the ground gave a conflicting account, saying fighting was ongoing.

The Yemeni military source told AFP that government forces had launched a "major operation" in the strait region, supported by Saudi air power, but added that "fighting is fierce and advances are limited".

Houthi-affiliated media, meanwhile, said an attack by government forces south of the strait had been repelled.

A regional source told AFP on Friday that Riyadh would not bow to the Houthis' "military blackmail" and would not agree to a truce until the Yemeni government regained all the territory it lost in recent weeks.

The Houthis' Al-Massirah TV channel reported fresh Saudi strikes on Sanaa, shortly after a large demonstration in support of the group in the city centre.

The raids targeted military positions far from residential neighbourhoods, according to an AFP correspondent.