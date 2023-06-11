Saudi Arabia seeks cooperation with China, 'ignores' Western worries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants to collaborate, not compete, with China, the kingdom's energy minister declared on Sunday (Jun 11), saying he "ignored" Western suspicions over their growing ties.

As the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia's bilateral relationship with the world's biggest energy consumer is anchored by hydrocarbon ties. But cooperation between Riyadh and Beijing has also deepened in security and sensitive tech amid a warming of political ties – to the concern of the US.

Asked about criticism of the bilateral relationship during an Arab-China business conference, Prince Abdulaziz Salman said: "I actually ignore it because ... as a business person .. now you will go where opportunity comes your way.

"We don't have to be facing any choice which has to do with (saying) either with us or with the others."

Chinese entrepreneurs and investors have flocked to Riyadh for the conference, which came days after a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.