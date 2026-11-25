The movement's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, threatened Saudi Arabia with retaliation.



"The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats to bombard the port of Hodeidah," he posted on Telegram on Wednesday.



He warned civilians to "evacuate immediately and keep their distance" and called for "all shipping companies to remove their vessels from these ports at once".



The Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper was struck for a second time in days on Tuesday, wounding 11 people. The coalition called it a "terrorist attack" and blamed the strike on the Houthis.



The building had already been attacked last Thursday and is one of several high-profile targets hit since fighting with the Iran-backed group reignited in July.