Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: official media

But in July, top officials and ministers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE began posting messages on social media about friendship and unity, signalling a rapprochement.



That same month, Yemen's civil war roared back to life when the Houthis launched a new campaign against Saudi-backed government forces, taking over a swath of territory and launching attacks on Saudi soil.



The Iran-backed group has also declared a maritime blockade on Saudi ships in the Red Sea.



Riyadh has been carrying out strikes on the Houthis, while for weeks reaching out to international allies for help.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been at odds on foreign policy for some time, from Yemen and Sudan to the Horn of Africa, where they have supported rival forces.