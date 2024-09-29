Saudi executes 198 people in 2024, the most in over 30 years

The official Saudi Press Agency announced the latest three executions, citing a statement from the interior ministry.

The 198 executions this year compared with 170 in 2023, according to tallies compiled by AFP from official media reports.

Amnesty accused Saudi authorities Saturday of "pursuing a relentless killing spree" as the rights group confirmed its own tally of 198 executions in the Gulf monarchy so far this year.

The oil-rich kingdom has faced persistent criticism over its use of the death penalty, which human rights groups have condemned as excessive and out of step with Saudi efforts to present a modern image on the international stage.

Amnesty’s secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, said Riyadh displayed "a chilling disregard for human life while promoting an empty-worded campaign to rebrand their image".

She urged Saudi Arabia to "immediately establish a moratorium on executions, and order re-trials for those on death row in line with international standards without resorting to the death penalty".