Saudi flagship investment conference pushed to 2027 after Houthi attacks

RIYADH: A major Saudi investment conference has been postponed to next year, its chief executive officer said on Monday (Oct 19), as the kingdom comes under repeated attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.



The annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), often dubbed "Davos in the Desert", was scheduled to take place from Oct 26-29.



For nearly a decade, it has served as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract global investors, business leaders and heads of state.



The postponement deals a blow to the kingdom's ambitions to draw foreign capital, diversify its oil-reliant economy and push its reform agenda.



In a statement posted on X, FII Institute CEO Maha Al Saud said the gathering would instead take place in 2027, saying organisers wanted to ensure the anniversary edition delivered the "full scale" and "extraordinary quality" expected by participants.



She said new dates would be announced soon, while current registrations and partnerships would remain valid.



Three sources familiar with the matter had earlier told AFP the conference would be postponed.



One source said organisers "won't announce a new date soon" while another questioned who would be willing to "risk flying to Riyadh these days".