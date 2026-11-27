RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday (Nov 26) that the Iran-aligned group had attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, a day after hitting the largest oil refinery in the kingdom.

The refinery in the southwestern city of Jazan, near the Yemeni border, is designed to process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The coalition said it had later destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, which it said the Houthis had used in Thursday's attack on the refinery.

Earlier it said that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with a firm military response.

On Wednesday the Houthis claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's largest refinery and a major crude export hub, and the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted four drones over Ras Tanura and air defences had destroyed a drone near Jeddah Islamic Port.

The Houthis, who control the most populous areas of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have launched missiles and drones at Saudi airports, oil facilities and office buildings since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, in a spillover from the US-Iran war.

The attacks have previously temporarily disrupted some of Aramco's operations and caused the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh. They also forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, including soccer's AFC Asian Cup and the flagship FII investment conference.

Fighting has intensified since the Houthis seized strategic territory along Yemen's Red Sea coast in September and advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route for Gulf oil producers seeking access to the Red Sea.