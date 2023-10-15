Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has suspended talks on potentially normalising ties with Israel, a source told AFP on Saturday (Oct 14), amid the war raging between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed 1,300 people, sparking a retaliatory bombing campaign that has killed at least 2,215 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory.

"Saudi Arabia has decided to pause discussion on possible normalisation and has informed US officials," a source familiar with the discussions told AFP.

The source spoke the same day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the latest stop on a six-nation tour of the region.

After that meeting, the Saudi foreign ministry called for "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and its surroundings" and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Gulf kingdom, home to Islam's holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and did not join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords that saw its Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel.

US President Joe Biden's administration had been pushing hard in recent months for Saudi Arabia to take the same step.