LONDON: The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is seeking to sell up to 25 per cent of Newcastle in order to fund major infrastructure investments at the Premier League club, the Athletic reported on Wednesday (Nov 25).



A 2021 takeover led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has not had the transformative effect on the Magpies' fortunes that many fans dreamed of.



The club won the League Cup - their first domestic trophy for 70 years - in 2025, and twice secured qualification for the Champions League.



But they have been hampered by financial sustainability rules while recent cutbacks, including the withdrawal of funding for LIV Golf, suggest a change in strategy by the PIF.



The British Reuben family owns around 16 per cent of Newcastle, with the remaining shares held by the PIF.



The Athletic reported that fresh investment would be used to help fund an upgraded training facility and stadium redevelopment.



In August, the club announced plans for a new £190 million (US$248 million) training ground that should be operational by the 2029/30 season.



No decision has yet been made on whether to redevelop the 52,000-capacity St James' Park or build a new stadium.



Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF's governor and Newcastle chairman, attended his first match of the season on Saturday as Matthias Jaissle's men held defending champions Arsenal 2-2.



Newcastle sit 13th in the Premier League table after a run of just one win in their past seven games in all competitions.