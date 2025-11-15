Saudi prince, eyeing defence pledge, to meet Trump after long US absence

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to push for stronger security guarantees when he visits Washington this week, officials said on Friday (Nov 14), while US President Donald Trump will urge him to move toward normalising ties with Israel.
It will be the crown prince’s first trip to the United States since 2018, when the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents provoked global outrage and strained relations between the countries.
Analysts say Riyadh is unlikely to agree to normalisation at this stage. Its priority is securing firmer US defence commitments after Israeli strikes in September on Qatar, a close American ally, unsettled the wider Gulf region.
"For the Saudis, the goal of this trip appears to be threefold. To elevate, consolidate and facilitate security and defence cooperation," wrote Aziz Alghashian of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.
Prince Mohammed, 40, has maintained warm personal ties with Trump, strengthened by a lavish welcome and US$600 billion in investment pledges during the president’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May.
The crown prince will meet Trump on Tuesday, according to a source close to the government, as Saudi trips are rarely announced in advance. A US-Saudi investment forum focused on energy and artificial intelligence will also take place during the visit.
SECURITY GUARANTEES TAKE PRIORITY
Trump has said he wants Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, calling Riyadh’s recognition of Israel a major diplomatic prize. But early steps toward normalisation were halted after Hamas’s October 2023 attack and the subsequent Gaza war.
Saudi officials say the kingdom’s position remains unchanged. Riyadh insists that establishing a Palestinian state must come first.
"A Palestinian state is a prerequisite for regional integration," said Manal Radwan, who heads the negotiating team at the Saudi foreign affairs ministry, at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. "We have said it many times, but we keep being asked this question."
Instead, the crown prince is expected to focus on securing firm security guarantees from Washington. Qatar received an executive order signed by Trump pledging US protection after Israel’s September strike, and analysts say other Gulf states want similar commitments.
Riyadh also wants access to advanced air and missile defence systems and is seeking approval to buy F-35 fighter jets. Israel is currently the only Middle Eastern operator of the aircraft. The kingdom is also pushing for access to high-end chips needed for its artificial intelligence ambitions.
Saudi Arabia has pursued regional de-escalation as it rolls out major tourism, entertainment and infrastructure projects under its Vision 2030 diversification plan. That includes renewed engagement with Iran.
Security expert Andreas Krieg of King’s College London said the prince will aim to secure a durable US-Saudi defence framework that strengthens deterrence against Iran and supports his economic goals.
"In return, Washington will press for tighter guardrails on sensitive China links and tangible movement toward an eventual Israel track and a plausible political horizon for Palestinians," he said.
TRUMP AND PRINCE MOHAMMED MAINTAIN CLOSE TIES
Trump’s relationship with Prince Mohammed has shaped several regional decisions. During Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May, the president publicly praised the crown prince.
Their rapport has also influenced Washington’s approach to Syria. Trump has said the crown prince urged him to drop sanctions after the fall of Bashar al-Assad and to meet Syria’s transitional leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who later visited the White House.