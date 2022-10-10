To save California coasts, scientists turn to the humble oyster

Chula Vista, CALIFORNIA: There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: Protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels.

Thousands of the tiny mollusks have begun growing on the artificial reefs dropped in the bay as part of a plan to mitigate damage in California's far south.

"We look at numerous different ways to help combat sea-level rise, and these reef balls are one of the tools in our toolbox to do that," Eileen Maher, director of environmental conservation at the Port of San Diego, told AFP.

The port implanted 360 structures in December 2021, along a peninsula wedged between the salt marshes of Southern California and the Coronado peninsula - home to the naval air base that inspired Top Gun.

These hemispheres weigh 135kg and look like huge thimbles.

They are made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells - a crucial ingredient that attracts living oysters to make their home there.

After 10 months in the water, the reefs are covered with a greenish silt, which hides thousands of still-microscopic oysters, said Maher.

Eventually, the dozen scientists working on this pilot project hope to see the formation of real oyster reefs, which they believe will have a genuine impact on their local environment.