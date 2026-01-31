Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara dead at 71

But she is perhaps best known by modern audiences for her role in Schitt's Creek, created by Eugene Levy's son, Dan Levy.



"I used to mostly get people named Kevin who'd come up to me and ask me to yell 'Kevin!' in their faces," O'Hara told People, in reference to her famous line in Home Alone.



"Now it's mostly about (her character) Moira and Schitt's Creek. I've never gotten this kind of attention in my life. It's crazy."



The role brought her an Emmy for best lead actress in 2020. She was also awarded a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.

As news of her death percolated through Hollywood on Friday, fellow performers were quick to react.



"Mama. I thought we had time," Culkin wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the pair of them in "Home Alone."



"I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you."