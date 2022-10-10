Logo
Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech as he attends the final rally ahead of the regional elections in the state of Lower Saxony, in Hanover, Germany, on Oct 8, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Oct 7, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)
10 Oct 2022 03:10AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 03:10AM)
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday (Oct 9) and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilisation "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement.

The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequences, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed never to accept Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, calling it a further escalation, the statement said.

They agreed Russia's partial mobilization showed the "bitter price" Russians were having to pay for the miscalculations of President Vladimir Putin.

"They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia," the statement said.

On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

Source: Reuters/ec

