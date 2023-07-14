Scholz plays down need for policy to spur 'de-risking' from China

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday (Jul 14) played down the need for government policy to encourage companies to de-risk from China, saying many firms were already diversifying their supply chains, investments and exports.

Germany on Thursday published its first China strategy which urged companies to reduce their reliance on Asia's rising superpower and said the government was examining if its current toolbox was sufficient to encourage this.

Scholz, a Social Democrat, has said in the past de-risking is largely a matter for companies rather than the state, putting him at odds with his more junior coalition partner the Greens as well as other policymakers around Europe.

Asked by a Reuters reporter what new measures companies could expect, Scholz said the strategy was comprehensive and many companies had already adjusted to this new world view.