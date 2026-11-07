Girl, 7, among two killed in French bus crash

LENT, France: A seven-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were killed when a bus carrying schoolchildren veered off the road and crashed into a tree in eastern France on Friday (Nov 6), the government said.



Three people were in critical condition while around 20 others had sustained less serious injuries in the accident on Friday morning near the village of Lent, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said.



The bus was travelling between the city of Lyon and the town of Bourg-en-Bresse with 43 passengers, including 15 minors on their way to school, prosecutors said.



Regional weekly La Voix de l'Ain published a photograph showing the white-and-blue bus in a ditch, with its front end heavily damaged.



A 17-year-old survivor, who escaped with minor injuries, said after the crash the bus was littered with shattered glass and blood, with tree branches protruding into the vehicle and broken phones scattered throughout.



The bus had passed through Lent when, shortly afterwards, "the driver made a very sharp turn of the wheel," the student told reporters on condition of anonymity.



They were travelling in the right-hand lane before the bus moved into the left-hand lane, she said. "Then we went straight into a ditch."



"All the windows burst open," she said.



"We all got out through the windows or through the middle of the bus because it had opened up."