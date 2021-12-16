From schools to sports, a new wave of COVID-19 disrupts US life

NEW YORK: Universities cancelled events, the National Football League reported a record number of cases, and long lines formed at New York City testing clinics as a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and concern over the Omicron variant disrupted American life anew.

The NFL and two other major North American sports leagues scrambled to control outbreaks as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger.

US diplomatic efforts fell victim to the new spate of infections with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cutting short a brief trip to Southeast Asia after learning of a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him.

Over the past month, new cases have risen nearly 50 per cent to a seven-day average of 122,000 new infections per day, according to a Reuters tally. At this point in 2020, the United States was reporting an average of 219,000 new infections per day.

Across the country, COVID-19 hospitalisations have risen about 40 per cent over the last month, according to a Reuters tally

At least 36 states have reported confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, representing about 3 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Wednesday (Dec 15).

At a COVID-19 testing site in the Chicago suburb of Geneva, Illinois, the number of people seeking tests has nearly doubled in the past two weeks.

"Ever since Thanksgiving more people have been coming in," said Mona Kawaiah, who collects the test kits. The site has gone from 30 tests per day before Thanksgiving to now 52 tests per day. "Some of them have the flu symptoms and want to make sure it's not COVID," she said.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York said on Wednesday it would require audiences and staff to show proof of a booster shot starting in January. In what is thought to be the first such move to stricter rules in New York City theatres, the requirement will take effect on Jan 17, 2022, the Met Opera said in a statement on its website.

The United States leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported, accounting for one in every 5 infections reported worldwide. There have been 50 million infections and more than 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.