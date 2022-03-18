Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday (Mar 17) told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.

The Hollywood star said in the nine-minute video on Twitter that the Kremlin was intentionally lying to Russians by saying the invasion was intended to "denazify" Ukraine. Russia describes its actions as a "special operation".

"Ukraine did not start this war, neither did nationalists or Nazis," he said, noting the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish. "This is not the Russian people's war."

Europe's biggest invasion since World War Two has ravaged Ukrainian cities and sent more than 3 million refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries.

It is unclear how much people in Russia know about the war after the Kremlin cut access to various media channels and websites.