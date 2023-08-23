Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome

WASHINGTON: Scientists have taken an important step forward in understanding the human genome - our genetic blueprint - by fully deciphering the enigmatic Y chromosome present in males, an achievement that could help guide research on infertility in men.

Researchers on Wednesday (Aug 23) unveiled the first complete sequence of the human Y chromosome, which is one of the two sex chromosomes - the X chromosome being the other - and is typically passed down from male parent to male offspring. It is the last of the 24 chromosomes - threadlike structures that carry genetic information from cell to cell - in the human genome to be sequenced.

People have a pair of sex chromosomes in each cell. Males possess one Y and one X chromosome while females have two X chromosomes, with some exceptions.

The Y chromosome's genes help govern crucial reproductive functions including sperm production, formally called spermatogenesis, and are even involved in cancer risk and severity. But this chromosome had proven difficult to crack owing to its exceptionally complex structure.

"I would credit new sequencing technologies and computational methods for this," said Arang Rhie, a staff scientist at the US National Human Genome Research Institute and lead author of a research paper detailing the achievement in the journal Nature.

"It finally provides the first complete view of a Y chromosome's code, revealing more than 50 per cent of the chromosome's length that was previously missing from our genome maps," said University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) biomolecular engineering professor and study co-author Karen Miga, co-leader of the Telomere-to-Telomere consortium behind the research.