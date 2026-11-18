BANGKOK: Chemicals found almost everywhere in modern life pose a "global and growing threat" to human health and the environment, a landmark report based on over a decade of research has warned.

The report on "endocrine-disrupting chemicals" (EDCs) released by the United Nations Environment Programme and World Health Organization "conservatively" estimates the health and environmental costs of EDC exposure at over US$1 trillion annually.

"The scientific evidence is clear: EDCs are a global and growing threat to human and environmental health," warns the report written by international scientists, calling current regulations "uneven and insufficient".

EDCs are chemicals that interfere with, mimic, or block the hormones that regulate the development and behaviour of our organs.

They are in everything from toys and makeup, to building materials and clothing.

The report released late Tuesday is the first such comprehensive look at EDC impacts in 14 years, and finds increasingly clear links between them and a range of diseases.

"The evidence is so strong that it's irrefutable at this point," said Laura Vandenberg, report co-author and professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The report examined thousands of studies on chemicals like bisphenols, phthalates and parabens.

Evidence of links between these chemicals and disease is strongest for certain neurological conditions and reproductive problems including sperm decline.

But there is also growing confidence that EDCs are linked to diseases like Type 2 diabetes and asthma that have spiked globally.

"Because these changes are occurring rapidly, they are unlikely to be explained primarily by genetic change," the report says.

"SUFFICIENTLY WORRISOME"

Scientists looked at associations between EDC exposure and health conditions, as well as the mechanisms by which exposure could cause harm.

The findings vary, with "strong evidence" of developmental and neurobehavioral effects, but "emerging" links between EDCs and cardiovascular disease.

However, the overall risk is strong because EDCs are so ubiquitous and likely to impact health at tiny levels, Vandenberg said.

Among those most at risk are workers in the chemicals and recycling industries, particularly in countries with weak regulations.

A 2024 study by the International Pollutants Elimination Network NGO fitted participants with silicone wristbands that absorbed chemicals.

Lab tests of the wristbands found that plastic waste and recycling workers in Thailand and Kenya were exposed to over 20 hazardous chemicals, while even control subjects working in offices were exposed to at least 11.